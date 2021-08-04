Lauren Graham Jokes That 'Reentry' Into Her House With Peter Krause Was 'Difficult' After Months Apart

Lauren Graham and Peter Krause, her boyfriend and former Parenthood co-star, have had somewhat of a rocky time in quarantine. The longtime couple ended up spending five months apart while Graham, 54, filmed The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers in Vancouver, Canada.

"Normally it's a two-hour flight, I'd come home on the weekends, but I couldn't do that [because of COVID], so we were separated for almost five months, which had never happened before," Graham shares on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "So when I came home the house was a little different. There were more piles, I would say."

Krause, 55, and his 19-year-old son, Roman, had been living together while Graham was gone, and they had established some new rules by the time she came back.

"He and his son had really bonded, which is fantastic, but I think the reentry was more difficult," Graham says, laughing. "It was more like they were the married couple and I was the person who... they were like, 'We don't do it that way anymore.' They were like, 'No, no, no, this is how things happen.'"

One big change to the house was an area that Krause began referring to as "COVID Corner."

"Peter started a thing, I guess just to make COVID life fun where he'd go to the store and stock up on ridiculous amounts of whatever and leave it in the corner of the living room and he'd call it, 'COVID Corner,' as if that somehow made these piles of stuff fun or a place to visit or a place to show the guests," the Gilmore Girls alum quips. "Nobody's coming over, but he'd be like, 'Hey guys! Have you seen COVID Corner?' It's not like an amusement park. But I felt like I had to respect COVID Corner and allow it to exist because these times are tough and everyone just dealt with it their own way. So if you need club soda or paper towels, come on over to COVID Corner."