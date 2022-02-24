Lauren Graham Responds After Fans Think Her Retweet Is a Hint at More 'Gilmore Girls'

Oy with the poodles already! Gilmore Girls fans went into a frenzy this week when star Lauren Graham retweeted a GIF from the official Gilmore account.

The GIF featured Graham as Lorelai Gilmore on two phones standing outside of Luke's Diner where Luke Danes (Scott Patterson) asks her, "Who are you talking to?"

"My other two personalities," she replies.

Graham retweeted the GIF with a nerd face emoji.

Immediately, fans began commenting on the post. "Do you have any news to give us?" read one comment. "TELL ME WHAT YOU KNOW. THIS IS NOT A JOKE THIS IS MY LIFE," another fan wrote.

Graham quickly took to Twitter to clear up any confusion as it seemed many fans thought the retweet was an implication that more Gilmore Girls could be on the way.

"Sweet Peoples: sorry for any confusion. I retweeted that clip because I thought it was fun but I have nothing @GilmoreGirls-related to announce except that I continue to be bad at the internet and I continue to love you all. 🍀💚xL" she wrote.

The Netflix Gilmore Girls revival, A Year in the Life, was released in 2016 and fans have long speculated as to whether future episodes could be released after Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) announced she was pregnant at the end of the series.

In 2021, Graham shared with SiriusXM's EW Live that she has a Gilmore clause in her contracts that makes it possible for her to return to Stars Hollow should the opportunity arise.

"I put that window into all my new jobs just in case," Graham said of including time in all her contracts, should Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino decide to go forward with a second reboot.

"I don't want to start any new rumors. It's not for any concrete reason, except that I have a loyalty and an openness to working with her, first of all, and because we could never have predicted that in the past," she added. "The shows are so restrictive now. So we're trying to just carve out some pockets just in case."

When ET spoke to Sherman-Palladino in 2020, she likewise expressed an openness to bring back Gilmore Girls again, should it all fall into place. "It’s the kind of thing where we hadn’t planned on doing the Netflix movies... Never say never," she said at the time. "It would just have to be the right time for everybody."