'Law & Order' Alum Jesse L. Martin Hints at Possible Return for Revival

Ahead of Law & Order’s return with season 21, Jesse L. Martin hints at a possible return for the revival of Dick Wolf’s NBC crime procedural. During an interview with The Talk, the 53-year-old actor, who played Det. Ed Green for nine seasons, said he “certainly hope[s] so,” when asked if the character was coming back.

“I couldn’t possibly say. I certainly hope so,” Martin responded before adding, “There were a lot of loose ends when Ed Green left the scene, if you will. Yes, maybe.”

Those loose ends include Green’s departure from the NYPD at the end of season 18. At the time, he was indicted and tried for a shooting. Even though the charges were dropped and he still had a place on the force, Green unhappily decided to leave the squad.

During his time on the series between seasons 10 and 18, Martin overlapped with other returning Law & Order alum, including Sam Waterston as District Attorney Jack McCoy and Anthony Anderson as Det. Kevin Bernard.

Getty Images

One original cast member that Green briefly shared time with during seasons 11 and 12 who is not returning is Dianne West. The actress, who played Interim District Attorney Nora Lewin, recently told ET that she’s not interested in coming back.

“I don’t think so,” she said while promoting her role as Miriam McClusky on the Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown. “I don’t think they’d want me back to tell you the truth. Not at all, not at all, no.”

Meanwhile, Anderson revealed to ET that his return “means a great deal.”

“Full circle is what it is, and it’s a good thing,” the actor continued, adding what interested him about returning was “the opportunity to go back and reprise [my] character, and have a little fun in the dramatic space for a little while.”