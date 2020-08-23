Lea Michele Gives Birth to First Child With Zandy Reich

Lea Michele is officially a mom! The 33-year-old actress gave birth to her first child with her husband, Zandy Reich, on Thursday, her rep tells ET. Michele and Reich welcomed a baby boy named Ever Leo, ET confirms.

ET learned the former Glee star was pregnant in April, and she hasn't been shy about sharing pictures of her baby bump on Instagram. Michele and 37-year-old Reich have been married since March 2019.

"So grateful 💛," Michele wrote on Instagram in May alongside a picture of her cradling her baby bump.

In August, she shared another shot of her placing a hand on her pregnant belly.

