LeAnn Rimes and Katharine McPhee Have a 'Coyote Ugly' Moment in 'Country Comfort' First Look (Exclusive)

LeAnn Rimes is throwing it back to Coyote Ugly -- with help from Katharine McPhee.

The singer and actress can't fight the moonlight in a special cameo on her husband Eddie Cibrian's new Netflix sitcom, Country Comfort, and only ET premieres the exclusive sneak peek at Rimes' musically-inclined guest appearance.

Country Comfort follows Bailey (McPhee), an aspiring young country singer whose career and personal life suddenly gets derailed, and finds herself taking a job as a nanny for a rugged cowboy widower Beau (Cibrian) and his five children. With a never-give up attitude and her Southern charm, the newbie nanny navigates complicated family dynamics and becomes the mother figure they’ve been missing. To her surprise, Bailey also gets the band she’s been missing in the talented musical family who help get her back on the road to stardom.

In ET's exclusive clip, Rimes joins in on an impromptu performance of "Can't Fight the Moonlight," one of three songs she originally performed for the soundtrack to the 2000 film, Coyote Ugly. Of course, Rimes doesn't miss a beat.

And it only gets better when McPhee, appropriately rocking a LeAnn Rimes fan T-shirt with "LeAnn Freakin' Rimes" emblazoned on it, jumps in to add in her own impressive vocals. Watch the scene above.

During a recent interview over Zoom, Cibrian revealed how Rimes' cameo came to be, saying it was due in part to how much fun he was having making Country Comfort.

"Before the pandemic, she would come and watch the first couple episodes. She really, really liked the show. She didn’t hesitate at all," Cibrian told ET's Katie Krause when the 38-year-old singer was asked to appear. "She said, 'I’d love to do it.'"

McPhee added that "it was great" having Rimes make an appearance on an episode for the Coyote Ugly throwback moment. "That was a fun episode. It was a good time," Cibrian agreed. "She had a great time. I think that the audience will see that episode and they're gonna enjoy it as well."

Country Comfort drops Friday, March 19 on Netflix.

For more on Rimes and Cibrian's marriage, watch below.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.