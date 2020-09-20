LeBron James Slams Decision to Let Lori Loughlin Serve Time in Prison of Her Choice

LeBron James is blasting news that Lori Loughlin's request of where she'd like to serve her prison time was granted, after she pleaded guilty for her role in the college admissions scandal.

In documents filed on Sept. 9, the judge in Loughlin's case wrote that the Fuller House actress should be "designated to a facility closest to her home in California, preferably the camp at FCI Victorville, if commensurate with the appropriate security level." Loughlin will serve her time at the Federal Correctional Institute in Victorville, California, a medium-security prison.

The 35-year-old NBA player took to Instagram on Friday to share a screenshot of an article with the headline, "Lori Loughlin Will Get to Serve Her Two-Month Prison Sentence at the Prison of Her Choice."

"Of her what!!??? I’m laughing cause sometimes you have to just to stop from crying! Don’t make no damn sense to me," he wrote. "We just want the same treatment if committed of [the] same crime that’s all. Is that asking for to much??? Let me guess, it is huh. Yeah I know!!"

"We’ll just keep pushing forward and not expecting the handouts!" he added. "STRONG, BLACK & POWERFUL!"

50 Cent commented on James' post writing, "That sounds about white."

"I have never herd [sic] of that before," he wrote. "You going to jail but pick anyone you want to go to. LOL this is so f**ked up."

Viola Davis also chimed in, writing, "Whaaaaatttt??!!! Uhh... is it punishment if you get to choose? Is she going to choose her meal program, too??!!"

Meanwhile 2 Chainz commented with a thumbs down emoji, while T.I. noted, "sounds bout white."

ET previously reported that Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, paid $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters, 21-year-old Isabella and 20-year-old Olivia Jade, admitted to the University of Southern California as recruits for the crew team, though neither of them had ever participated in the sport. They initially pleaded not guilty to all charges leveled against them, claiming their payments were donations to the school and not bribes.

The couple pleaded guilty in May and Loughlin agreed to serve two months in prison, have two years of supervised release, pay a fine of $150,000 and complete 100 hours of community service. Meanwhile, Giannulli agreed to serve five months in prison, have two years of supervised release, pay a fine of $250,000 and complete 250 hours of community service. The couple was officially sentenced last month.

Loughlin and Giannulli must surrender before 2 p.m. on Nov. 19.