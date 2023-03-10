Lena Waithe Says 'The Chi' Season 6 Will Be 'Most Emotional' Yet and Gives 'Twenties' Update (Exclusive)

Lena Waithe promises that good things are coming down the line for fans of The Chi and BET's Twenties. ET spoke with the Emmy winner about the third round of her Rising Voices initiative in partnership with Indeed and 271 Films, and the show creator gave some much-needed updates about the return of her highly anticipated series.

Showtime renewed The Chi for season 6 back in August, while its fifth season was still airing. Although Waithe couldn't give ET a premiere date, she teased that the upcoming season will be "unlike any other season of The Chi before."

"It'll be a very unique season, everybody will find out why very soon," the Hillman Grad production founder shared. "It's a very exciting development and it's because of the love and the energy and the loyalty of our Chi community. We don' even call 'em fans, it's a community."

"I feel like it's probably one of the most emotional seasons. I know last season was very emotional, but this season's even more emotional," she added. "And we heard from the fellas, they want a little bit more... grit, there is that as well. And, you know, it's The Chi, everybody's not gonna survive this season."

Season 5 delved deeper into the joys and complications of fans' favorite characters: Keisha (Birgundi Baker) and Emmett (Jacob Latimore) came to terms with their feelings for one another as the latter got on better terms with Tiff (Hannaha Hall) as they co-parented. Emmett also agreed to franchise with Outis/Douda (Curtiss Cook), despite knowing what he's capable of and upsetting Keisha in the process. Douda managed to lure Bakari (Ahmad Nicholas Ferguson) into the fold as well through old-fashioned bribery.

Meanwhile, Darnell (Rolando Boyce) married his high school sweetheart, Jada (Yolanda Ross), after proving he finally intended to step up and remain loyal to her. Victor/Trig (Luke James) turned on Douda and asked Marcus (Joel Steingold) to join his campaign. And kingpin elder Q (Steven Williams) was finally revealed as Rob's (Iman Shumpert) uncle.

"Everybody won't survive," Waithe ominously warned. "It'll be a very unique season, unlike any other season we've had before. And it's probably one of the most emotional seasons that I've been a part of to date. And I've been there the whole time! So season 6, it's coming."

As for the Twenties, Waithe teases that the BET series has some unique developments of its own in the wings. She told ET, "The good news is, it's not done. I think a lot of people were asking, 'Is it canceled? Is it not coming back for season 3?' There's a new development over there and we're really excited about it."

The series follows Hattie (Jonica T. Gibbs), a queer Black woman, and her two best friends, Mari (Christina Elmore) and Nia (Gabrielle Graham), as they handle the ever-present trials and tribulations of juggling life, work and making your dreams come true in Los Angeles. While they live separate lives, the girls lean on each other for guidance as they navigate their twenties and test the limits of diversity, love and inclusion.

The ensemble cast includes guest stars like Alex Akpobome, Louie Anderson, Madeline Byrne, Rick Fox, Ashli Haynes, Kiki Haynes, Donnell Rawlings, Nia Jervier, Bernard David Jones, Lea Robinson, Big Sean, Shylo Shaner, Iman Shumpert, Marsha Thomason, Kym E. Whitley, Vanessa L. Williams and Parker Young.

Waithe explained that things are in the works to do "something with the show that will wrap it up but in a very different way."

"We're talking about that right now, but they have not seen the last of Hattie, Marie or Nia," she added. "We still got some things to wrap up as people know from last season. So we figured out something that's cool and interesting. All they gotta do is stay tuned!"