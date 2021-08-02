Lenny Kravitz Celebrates 'Brother' Jason Momoa's Birthday

Lenny Kravitz is wishing Jason Momoa a happy birthday! In honor of Momoa's 42nd birthday on Sunday, Kravitz took to Instagram to share a pic with the actor.

The black-and-white shot featured the men standing side-by-side, Kravitz in a tuxedo and Momoa in a tank top.

"Happy Birthday, @prideofgypsies," Kravitz captioned the photo. "I’m proud to call you my brother. One love. One family."

The men are family in a way, as Momoa is currently married to Lisa Bonet, whom Kravitz was married to from 1987 to 1993.

Bonet and Kravitz share a 32-year-old daughter, Zoe Kravitz. Meanwhile, Bonet and Momoa, who tied the knot in 2017, share Nakoa-Wolf, 12, and Lola, 14.

Kravitz and Momoa have long made headlines for their friendship. Last October, Kravitz told Men's Health when he knew that he would be friends with the Aquaman star.

"People can’t believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoe’s mom, how we all relate. We just do it because that’s what you do. You let love rule, right?" Kravitz said. "I mean, obviously, after a breakup, it’s work -- it takes some work and time, healing and reflection, et cetera. But as far as Jason and I? Literally the moment we met, we were like, 'Oh, yeah. I love this dude.'"

While speaking to ET later that month, Kravitz said, "We all love each other and we all support each other."

"[Jason’s] a big teddy bear," Kravitz told ET of the actor. "He's a kid at heart and that's why I love him. We really love each other. We’re not only family, but friends."

