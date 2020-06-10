Lenny Kravitz on His ‘Deep Love’ for Ex-Wife Lisa Bonet & Her ‘Teddy Bear’ Husband Jason Momoa (Exclusive)

They may have broken up 17 years ago, but Lenny Kravitz still lets love rule when it comes to his relationship with ex-wife Lisa Bonet. In fact, the legendary musician takes the idea of friendly exes to a whole other level -- frequently gushing about Bonet’s husband, Jason Momoa!

Kravitz spoke to ET’s Rachel Smith ahead of his new memoir, Let Love Rule, hitting stores on Oct. 6. In the telling book, he says he and Bonet are from the “same tribe” and that she is like a female version of him.

“There’s no explanation for it. We experienced a very deep love that still carries on to this day, just in a different way,” Kravitz told us. “My life with Lisa helped to open the portal that I needed opened. Everything I'd lived up to that point was stored inside of me, but because of the love we had, the friends we had and the whole scene around us that we created, I was able to open up and let everything I had experienced in my life come out onto that first album, Let Love Rule.”

The two were married for six years before splitting in 1993. They share 31-year-old daughter Zoë Kravitz, who is another strong bond between them today.

“We created such an exceptional human being,” Kravitz gushed about the actress, who is currently working on The Batman. “I'm so proud to be Zoë’s dad and that God saw it fit for us to all experience each other. It's been the most beautiful gift.”

But it’s not just Bonet and their daughter who Kravitz adores -- he’s also greatly fond of Momoa.

“We all love each other and we all support each other,” Kravitz said about their beautiful blended family. “[Jason’s] a big teddy bear. He's a kid at heart and that's why I love him. We really love each other. We’re not only family, but friends."

In the book, the four-time GRAMMY-winner also opens up about the struggles he faced growing up with mixed-race parents, Sy Kravitz and actress Roxie Roker.

“Growing up I had no idea about the race issue until I was about 6-years -old,” Kravitz said. “I knew that my mother looked the way she looked, her skin tone was the skin tone that it was, and my father's was what it was. Our house was full of people from every ethnic background, religion, so to me, this was normal life.”

“Then I went to first grade and walked in with my parents on the first day and my parents didn't match along with everybody else's parents at school at that time,” he continued. “People started to talk and make an issue out of it and I had no idea why. This kid ran out in front of our family, pointed his finger and said, ‘Your mom's Black and your father is white.’ It was like a thing. Here we are in 2020 now dealing with this nonsense. It’s amazing how little certain people have grown.”

At 11, Kravitz shifted to California after Roker got a job on The Jeffersons, which lead to his first introduction to fame.

“By the end of the first season, the show had gone number one and that was it,” he recalled. “All of a sudden when we were in the grocery store, people were chasing after my mother asking for autographs. The whole dynamic changed and I was proud of her and I was happy for her and we were starting a new life and she was making money.”

Now Kravitz is the one making money and attracting autograph-hunters!

