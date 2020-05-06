Leonardo DiCaprio Pledges to 'Take Action' To End the 'Disenfranchisement of Black America'

Leonardo DiCaprio is turning his activist efforts toward battling systemic racism and social injustice.

The Oscar winner and prominent philanthropist took to Instagram on Thursday where he shared his first public statements regarding the ongoing protests and Black Lives Matter demonstrations, and pledged to take effective action for the cause.

"I commit to listen, learn and take action," DiCaprio wrote. "I am dedicated to end the disenfranchisement of Black America, that has been present for too long."

The actor -- who has previously helped lead efforts against the destruction of the Amazon and the coronavirus crisis -- said he will "support those individuals, organizations and coalitions that are committed to bring about long-term change."

"I will be donating personally to each of the following organizations," DiCaprio continued, listing Color of Change, Fair Fight Action, The NAACP and Equal Justice Initiative as the organizations to which he will be giving financial support.

"Please, join me, in following and learning from the organizations," DiCaprio concluded.

The actor's pledge comes after nearly a week of massive protests that have been held in over 430 cities across the country -- and many others internationally -- against police brutality and racial injustice.

The massive demonstrations were sparked by the killing of George Floyd -- a 46-year-old man who was killed by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25.

DiCaprio is among a growing number of celebrities and public figures who have spoken out against racism and dedicated themselves to helping the fight for justice and equality. See the video below for more on the stars who are using their platform to try and help enact change.