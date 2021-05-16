Leslie Jones Opens 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards With 'WandaVision' Parody and Hilarious Monologue

Leslie Jones made sure to kick things off right at this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards. The comedian opened the show with a pitch-perfect WandaVision parody that brought together some surprising cameos.

The show opened with Kat Dennings and Randall Park reprising their characters Darcy Lewis and Agent Jimmy Woo, while Jones played herself, but as a reality bending superhero who can control the fabric of reality and recreates scenes from famous sitcoms.

The sketch opened with Jones in the black-and-white '50s sitcom universe of WandaVision's first two episodes, before diverging and moving into sitcom genres WandaVision never touched on, including Good Times and Family Matters -- in which Jones even donned Steve Urkel's iconic rainbow polo and suspenders.

After the fantastic pre-taped into sketch, Jones took the stage for a stand-up monologue to kick off the ceremony, and poked fun at the TV shows and movies that are nominated, as well as her own dating life.

"I loved all the romantic shows, like Bridgerton and Too Hot to Handle," Jones shared. "And I love Dating Around, because that's how I used to date. I would ask all five of my dates to meet me at my favorite taco stand and if it didn't turn out at least I get to go home with some carnitas. So it didn't turn out to be a bad night."

She also joked about how she's been using dating apps, but they haven't been going well, and the men she's met on them have been less than stellar.

"Somebody had the nerve, the audacity, one guy had the audacity, to try to ghost me. I'm gonna call you on all seven of my phones. All seven of them! You can block my number, but I know yours, though. You cannot ghost a ghostbuster!"

Later in the show, Jones actually took home one of the golden popcorn trophies when she won for Best Comedic Performance for her role in Coming 2 America.

Jones made sure to make a marvelously over-the-top entrance, complete with dancers, musicians and and a billowing golden gown, as she relished her victory.

Jones' stellar turn as host was evident with nearly every sketch, and WandaVision wasn't the only hit show that she parodied during the ceremony. She also used some clever editing to cast herself in a steamy Bridgerton scene with Rege-Jean Page.

Donning the over-the-top wigs that the show was brimming with, Jones reimagined a Zack Snyder cut of Bridgerton that essentially just made the sex-scenes in slow motion and take much longer (a great jab at Snyder's four-hour Justice League cut).

Ahead of Sunday's big show, the 53-year-old comedian shot a promo for her hosting debut and promised some big comedy and memorable moments.