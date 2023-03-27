Lewis Capaldi Reacts to Harry Styles Kissing Emily Ratajkowski After His Brit Awards Kiss With the Singer

In the clip, Capaldi stares off blankly into space while his song, "How I'm Feeling Now," plays in the background. Over the hilarious reaction, Capaldi wrote, "Me after seeing the video of Harry and Emrata."

Making sure his reaction was clear to his followers, Capaldi captioned the video, "So unsatisfied."

Capaldi's reaction comes after he and Styles locked lips during the 2023 Brit Awards last month. In a video captured by radio presenter Greg James, Styles -- who was onstage accepting one of his four awards -- finished his speech and looked out in the crowd.

The clip shows Styles walking off stage and into the arms of Capaldi, who grabs his face and plants a kiss on him. The two musicians then embrace before exchanging a few words.

Following the interaction, Capaldi shared his excitement. "I just kissed Harry Styles on the lips. I'm fully erect."

A month later, fans are buzzing about videos showing Styles, 29, and Ratajkowski, 31, making out in the streets of Tokyo, Japan -- where the GRAMMY-winner is currently touring.

The pair were seen kissing as they leaned against a car, and in another clip, Styles and Ratajkowski are dancing together.

Styles' make-out session with Ratajkowski comes five months after he ended his relationship with Olivia Wilde. For her part, Ratajkoski -- who ended her marriage in 2022 -- was last linked to comedian Eric Andre.