Lil Nas X Teases His Met Gala Look After Big Win at 2021 VMAs (Exclusive)

Lil Nas X won the top award of the night the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, and he's getting ready for his big day on Monday. The artist teased his forthcoming Met Gala look while speaking with ET backstage after the show.

"We finna give y'all something!" Lil Nas X told ET's Rachel Smith. "It's gonna be a week. This is not a moment, this is a week, baby!"

The celebratory post-show mood came after the 22-year-old artist accepted the biggest award for the night, and could barely believe it when his name was called for Video of the Year for "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" at the end of the star-studded awards show.

"I feel like I'm on cloud 179,000-million," the artist told ET while still reeling from his victory. "I'm going to have a great time with my brothers and my friends and just celebrate and live in this moment of our right now. Right now is what matters!"

Lil Nas X was up against a handful of heavy-hitter nominees, including Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP," DJ Khaled and Drake's "POPSTAR" with Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and SZA's "Kiss Me More," Ed Sheeran's "Bad Habits" and The Weeknd's "Save Your Tears."

"Wow! Let's go! Wow! Oh my god! OK, first I want to say thank you for the gay agenda. Let's go gay agenda! " Lil Nas X said while accepting his award. "Thank you to every single person on my team. Everybody go buy my album September 17."

"Montero, I love you guys so much," he added. "I do not take this for granted!"

Lil Nas X also served up a show-stopping performance of his hit "Industry Baby," where he was joined by Jack Harlow for a truly epic performance that brought the song's racy music video to life on stage.

"I worked so hard for this performance and I'm just glad that people like it," he told ET.

In an interview with ET on the VMAs red carpet ahead of the show, Lil Nas X said he was "really happy" with his nominations this year and excited to take the stage with Jack Harlow for "Industry Baby."

"My performance is going to be really sexy," he teased. "It's going to be a VMA moment."

As for his upcoming album, the artist said it'll be a "world changer." "This baby, let's just call it my debut album that is coming out September 17th, go and buy it," he encouraged.