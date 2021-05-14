Lily James Channels Pamela Anderson's Iconic 'Baywatch' Look in New Set Pics

In new on-set pictures published by The Daily Mail on Friday, the 32-year-old British actress stepped into Anderson's famous red Baywatch swimsuit while filming in Malibu, California, and looked shockingly like the real-life bombshell. James was snapped running on the beach and captured Anderson's iconic look right down to the bleach blond hair, thin eyebrows and brown lipstick.

Anderson memorably starred in Baywatch from 1992-1997, playing C.J. Parker. Meanwhile, Pam & Tommy tells the story of Anderson and her ex-husband, Tommy Lee's, whirlwind romance -- the former couple married on the beach in Mexico in 1995 after knowing each other for only 96 hours -- and ensuing sex tape scandal. Sebastian Stan is playing Lee, and Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese and Mozhan Marnò also co-star.

Fans were shocked earlier this month when the first photos from the eight-episode series were released and showed 38-year-old Stan and James in character as Lee and Anderson for the first time. The two looked unrecognizable, and James shockingly bites Stan's nipple ring in one black-and-white photo.

Hulu