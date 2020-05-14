Lin-Manuel Miranda to Guest-Star on 'One Day at a Time' Animated Special

Dale, Lin-Manuel, dale!

One Day at a Time has officially landed its long-anticipated guest star -- or, at least, his voice!

Hamilton creator and Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda will guest-star in the show's upcoming animated special, titled "The Politics Episode," which was written and produced remotely following the show's shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. The special will premiere Tuesday, June 16, at 9:30pm PT/ET on Pop TV, following a One Day at a Time season 4 marathon.

Miranda will voice Tio Juanito, a member of the extended Alvarez family who comes to visit, while Gloria Estefan and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Melissa Fumero will also reprise their roles as conservative Tia Mirtha and cousin Estrellita, respectively.

The animated special, which was announced last month, will center on Penelope's (Justina Machado) worries that the family won't be able to stop bickering about politics and the upcoming election. She plays out several strategies to get through the visit, which will be illustrated as fantasy sequences.

Check out the animated versions of the cast below!

Smiley Guy Studios

"In my 97 years, I've never known of a multi-cam comedy to animate a single episode as a special. Even this I get to experience," said legendary producer Norman Lear in a statement when One Day at a Time announced its plans for an animated special. Lear created the 1970s sitcom of the same name and serves as an executive producer on the new One Day at a Time, which came to Pop for its fourth season after being canceled by Netflix.

"As we all know, it’s hard to keep One Day at a Time off the air," executive producer Gloria Calderón Kellett said when announcing the special. "During this unprecedented time, we wanted to find a way to keep our family -- on camera and behind the scenes -- together and create more entertaining content for our fans who are self-distancing at home. This animated special gives us an exciting opportunity to imagine the Alvarez family in a colorful new way while continuing to tell important and relevant stories."

When ET asked Calderón Kellett about dream guest stars on the set of the family sitcom earlier this year, she dropped names like Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello, while Machado said she'd love to reunite with her Six Feet Under co-star Freddy Rodriguez.

However, there was one name whole cast could agree on: "Lin-Manuel, obviously," Calderón Kellett said. "We text about it, but he's very busy."

Sounds like he finally decided to listen to Abuelita! "Lin-Manuel, get off your culito," Rita Moreno teased at the time. "Come on, man."

One Day at a Time'sanimated special premieres Tuesday, June 16, at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on Pop TV, following a season 4 marathon.

