Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino Rock 'Romy and Michele'-Inspired Looks for SAG Awards Reunion

Kudrow and Sorvino came out rocking bright pink and shimmering blue suits, thematically inspired by the iconic styles they made famous in the 1997 comedy.

The pair also presented the award -- for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series -- with dialogue that was clearly in the spirit of their characters, with Kudrow asking, "Do you think that this is the cutest anyone's ever looked at an awards show?"

"Totally," Sorvino replied. "I just realized this, we're wearing great ensembles, while at the same time presenting to great ensembles."

"You are so right!" Kudrow shot back. "And these cast ensembles are so hilarious. And you knew that ensemble had two meanings! You're a genius."

When it came time to read out the nominations, Sorvino even came ready with some post-it notes, to really amp up the nostalgic homage.

Needless to say, the moment went over well with viewers, many of whom appreciated the unexpected reunion.

Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino serving Romy and Michele realness at the #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/zZ46qok1Rt — Stacy Lambe (@sllambe) February 28, 2022

Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino giving us this Romy and Michele reunion...in matching pink and blue! LOVE. pic.twitter.com/mVqvmO7Kx9 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 28, 2022

Presenting: Romy and Michele!!! In businesswomen specials!!! They presented with Post-It Notes. Perfection. #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/6LbgmvmicW — Kirbie “BABY YODA STAN” Johnson (@kirbiejohnson) February 28, 2022

the world is chaotic but I’m taking this moment of joy featuring Romy and Michele reunited, again pic.twitter.com/xm7JFudUYj — Jake Giles (@jakegilesmusic) February 28, 2022

Before the awards show kicked off, ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with Sorvino on the silver carpet outside Barker Hangar in Santa Monica and the actress opened up about joining up with Kudrow for the big moment.

"It will be a reunion, we're sort of playing off that concept. Like, even our outfits, we went like pink and blue like Romy and Michele's costumes," Sorvino shared. "I'm working with her old colleague, Courteney Cox, on Shining Vale which [premieres] this week, so it's kind of like this sort of kismet-y [coincidence]. I love Lisa and now I love Courteney."

The reunion's timing is even more "kismet-y" when you take into consideration that April marks the 25th anniversary of Romy And Michele's High School Reunion hitting theaters.

"I have a daughter who's applying to college right now, so, no, I can't wrap my head around that," Sorvino said of how fast time has shot by. "It's crazy."

Meanwhile, Sorvino's new horror-comedy TV series Shining Vale -- co-starring Cox, Greg Kinnear, Sherilyn Fenn, Gus Birney, Dylan Gage, Judith Light and Merrin Dungey -- debuts March 6 on Starz.

The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards air live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.