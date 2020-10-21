Lisa Marie Presley Posts Heartbreaking Message to Late Son on What Would've Been His 28th Birthday

Lisa Marie Presley is paying tribute to her late son on what would've been his 28th birthday. In a heartbreaking Instagram post on Wednesday, Lisa Marie mourned her son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in July.

"My beautiful beautiful angel, I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven. My heart and soul went with you," she wrote alongside a pic of Benjamin blowing out candles on a cake. "The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day. I will never be the same."

Presley continued her post, which was her first since Benjamin's death, by asking her late son to "wait for me my love, and hold my hand while I stay to continue to protect and raise your little sisters and to be here for [your older sister] Riley."

"I know you would want that," she concluded. "Happy Birthday my sweet sweet Boy. You were much too good for this world."

Riley Keough, who previously got a tattoo in Benjamin's honor, also posted a tribute her late brother on his birthday, writing simply, "Happy Birthday beautiful angel."

The posts come the same month that Benjamin was laid to rest at Graceland, alongside his grandfather, Elvis Presley, and other relatives.

Following Benjamin's death, a rep for Lisa Marie released a statement to ET, saying she was "completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter, Riley."

"She adored that boy," the statement added. "He was the love of her life."