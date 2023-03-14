Lisa Marie Presley's Attorney Asks Court to Dismiss Custody Case With Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood

Lisa Marie Presley's custody battle with ex-husband Michael Lockwood is seemingly nearing a conclusion.

Lisa Marie's attorney, Gary Fishbein, attended the custody hearing via Zoom on Tuesday, and told Judge Joseph Lipner that the case should be dismissed because nothing else regarding the custody battle is pending and his client is "sadly no longer with us."

Fishbein said their marriage status was dissolved and child support order survives. Custody will go to Lockwood unless another family disputes under the probate court. The judge did not yet officially grant the request for dismissal.

Lisa Marie married Lockwood -- her fourth husband -- in January 2006. In 2016, Lisa Marie filed for divorce from Lockwood after 10 years of marriage. The pair shared 14-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley.

The two had been engaged in an ongoing custody battle since their split, and the two only finalized their divorce in May 2021. Lisa Marie -- daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley -- died after suffering cardiac arrest on Jan. 12 at age 54.

The news comes just days after Lockwood -- who did not attend the custody court hearing -- formally asked the court to appoint him as guardian ad litem so he can represent his twin daughters' interest in Lisa Marie's ongoing trust battle.

According to legal docs, obtained by ET, which he filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Thursday, Lockwood said he should be appointed as the guardian to represent the twins in an upcoming hearing in probate court, which is slated for April 13.

In the documents, Lockwood notes he wants to officially be appointed as the twins' guardian because "the minor is a beneficiary of a trust at issue before the probate court in the above-referenced case. The minor requires appointment of a guardian ad litem to represent her interests in the proceeding."

He added, "There is no conflict regarding appointment because the proposed guardian is not a beneficiary of the trust instrument at issue." Harper and Finley each signed the form consenting to Lockwood being their guardian.

ET recently spoke with entertainment attorney Richard Roth, who weighed in with his expert legal opinion on Lockwood's request to be named guardian ad litem.

"Guarding over the business is really what Mr. Lockwood is trying to to get. This is akin to Britney Spears, and her father, who became the guardian over her," Roth shared. "Both the estate of Elvis and the estate of Lisa Marie would go into their hands, and he essentially wants to control the money of these girls because they are young, and because he's claiming that he's the proper one, he's the one suited to essentially take over the finances of these two young girls."

"So it's clear that Mr. Lockwood, being the father, is entitled to representation. That's his right as a parent. He's the only parent that's alive, so he certainly has plenty of rights," Roth stated. "But this is different. This is who is going to essentially run the business, where the money is going to go, into what bank account, who controls the bank account. It's very different than raising your children and being in charge of their business, which is what he's seeking."

"If he can prove to the court that his interests are genuine, and that it's for his daughters, which it may very well be, then he very well could be [named] the guardian," Roth added.

It's unclear how the potential dismissal of Lisa Marie's custody case with Lockwood may impact Lockwood's request to be named guardian ad litem.

This is the latest development in Lisa Marie's ongoing trust battle. Following her death, her rep confirmed to ET that Graceland, the former home of her famous father, would go to her three daughters: 33-year-old Riley Keough, and the 14-year-old twins.

It later came to light that Riley and Lisa Marie's son, Benjamin -- who died in July 2020 -- were named co-trustees of Lisa Marie's trust in 2016. However, Priscilla is contesting in court "the authenticity and validity" of Riley's appointment, claiming that "there are many issues surrounding" it.

A source previously told ET that it has been a "very tense and heartbreaking few weeks" for both Riley and Priscilla as they mourn the loss of Lisa Marie.

The source added that while "they are both gearing up for court, Riley would prefer to settle this dispute privately."

"She is heartbroken that this has turned into a public matter and knows her mother would never want this. Riley is very stressed at the moment and has been trying to keep a positive attitude and outlook ahead of her new series coming out," the source said of Riley's big Daisy Jones & The Six premiere. "Her daughter and husband have been keeping her in good spirits."