Lisa Rinna Walks the Runway in Daring Bodysuit and Fur Coat: Pics

Lisa Rinna wowed the crowd on the Copenhagen catwalk this week. The 59-year-old former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star walked the runway for Rotate Birger Christensen in a black bodysuit and cheetah-print fur coat on Thursday.

To complete the look, her short hair was gelled vertically into the air in a semi-mohawk, and she wore bleached eyebrows atop dark eye makeup and walked in black patent leather heels.

Matt Jelonek/Getty Images

Later in the presentation, Rinna also modeled a black puffed sleeve sequin gown. Her hair remained unchanged but Rinna's eyebrows returned for the second look. For both looks, Rinna wore thick gold earrings that hung to just above her neck.

Matt Jelonek/Getty Images

The appearance isn't Rinna's first time on a catwalk, and her daughters, Amelia and Delilah, are also both models. The three women walked the runway together at Denis Basso's 2020 show, and Rinna also appeared in fellow Housewife Kyle Richards' show with Shahida Clayton in 2019.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Rinna attended several shows at Paris Fashion Week last month, appearing in the front row to watch the shows, but did not walk the runway. She did, however, garner attention online for sharing her hair and makeup routines online between shows.

ET recently spoke with Rinna's husband, Harry Hamlin, whom she married in 1997. The couple shares both daughters.

"I am starstruck by her every day," Hamlin said of his wife.

"She keeps me on my toes," he said of his wife's repertoire of adventures on RHOBH, but added that he "never was" concerned.

"I am not bothered by her anymore. I actually never was, but she does some pretty crazy stuff," he said.