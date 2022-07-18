'Little People, Big World': Amy and Matt Fight Over Him Refusing to Sell His Farm to the Kids (Exclusive)

Tensions are running high on the Roloff farm.

In a new clip from the upcoming episode of Little People, Big World shared exclusively with ET, exes Matt and Amy Roloff are clearly not seeing eye to eye when it comes to the future of the farm in their children's hands. "It’s sad that it really ended up the way it did," Amy says in a confessional. "There's just a lot of stress. There's a lot of sadness. There's a lot of, like, what in the world did you do? Like, what happened? How did we get here?"

Face to face, Amy doesn't mince words about how she feels Matt handled matters with their sons. The two are parents to Zach, 32, Jeremy, 32, Molly, 28, and Jacob, 25.

"I'm still sad that one of the kids don't have it... I think you went crazy or something," she tells him. "I don't know the details of the negotiations of what you dealt with the two boys. For the price it is, the kids can't afford that."

However, Matt clarifies that there's a "family price" their kids were offered and the point of contention actually seems to be how the farm would be portioned out. "We shrunk the property size," Matt says in his own confessional. "The two boys didn't like that... I got to think about all four kids. There's four kids involved, so what's fair, you know, at the end when the big piece in an estate -- what's the fairest thing you could possibly do?"

While Matt says the good news is there's 93 acres in the family, Amy rebuffs, "No, there's 93 acres for Matt Roloff. It's not part of the family anymore."

Though Amy is making the point that the farm is part of who the kids are, Matt doesn't seem confident that they can handle the responsibility.

"It wasn't like I didn't try to sell to the kids at basically half off family discount," he says in his confessional. "I'm glad that even with all that, they made other decisions because I don't think the fit was quite right... If the kids had gotten it, I would be stuck maintaining it maybe even harder than I do now."

However, Amy isn't having it. "You're taking responsibility of not creating a legacy," Amy tells her ex. Meanwhile, he counters, "There's a lot going on that you don't know about."

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.