'Little People, Big World': Tori and Zach Debate Over Baby Josiah's Nickname (Exclusive)

Tori and Zach Roloff are celebrating the arrival of their third child! In a clip from Tuesday’s premiere episode of Little People, Big World, Mom and Dad are in the hospital with little Josiah. As Tori sits in the hospital bed with her baby boy resting peacefully in her lap, Zach controls the camera to give the world a look at their newborn son.

“I’m so obsessed with him,” Tori tells Zach.

In a side interview, Zach celebrates having his dwarf tribe, as Josiah has achondroplasia dwarfism like his siblings.

"Yeah, Josiah’s a little person," Zach says. "[He] has achondroplasia like his siblings. Yeah, now there’s four of us. My little dwarf tribe. My army, my posse."

Zach shares that he and Tori chose not to have members of the family come to the hospital to meet their son, due to COVID-19. Instead, they sent a picture to their family group chat and friends, saying, "Hey this is Josiah."

Back in the hospital room, Tori looks at the camera, as she pitches a nickname for their son.

"Gonna call him, Joe," she tells Zach.

Admitting that he is not a fan of that nickname, Zach quickly hits back, "No."

"Call him Si," Tori says, as Zach agrees.

Tori still has her own plans for a personal nickname for their baby boy.

"I’ll totally call him Joe," she tells Zach. "Joe Joe, Joe Jr," she adds as their baby boy starts to wake up.

Tori shares that she had her son’s name picked out from the very start.

"I knew, I knew I wanted his name to be Josiah," she says in a side interview. "I was pretty stubborn about it."

Zach adds, "I couldn’t come up with anything better. Girl's name would have been Nora … Nora Mae."

Tori shares that her baby boy's name also aligns with the healing that followed her and Zach after they lost their third pregnancy in 2021.

"Then we found out the biblical meaning of it," she says of Josiah’s name. "Of God, supports and heals. And I just feel like that was very appropriate after everything we went through with our miscarriage. It was just, he’s healing us. Josiah's here. It was the perfect choice."

Tori and Zach welcomed Josiah in April. The couple’s youngest child came after Tori announced that she suffered a miscarriage in March 2021.

Season 24 will shine a spotlight on Zach and Tori’s lives as parents of three -- and the continued strain on their relationship with Zach's father, Matt Roloff.

However, the couple recently told ET that they are focused on their children.

“Next for our family is making sure we’re not missing out on the seasons of life with our kids,” Zach said. “All the stages. All the moments.”

"A lot of Josiah," Zach added about what's to come for season 24. "A lot of Jackson milestones. He's recovering from his leg surgery."

Little People, Big World premieres Nov. 1 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.