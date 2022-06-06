'Little People, Big World': Tori Roloff Worries About Worst-Case Scenario Ahead of Son's Leg Surgery

Ahead of son Jackson's leg surgery, Tori Roloff was worrying about the worst outcome. In a new Little People, Big World clip shared exclusively with ET, cameras captured Tori and Zach Roloff ahead of their firstborn child's leg surgery.

"I’m not prepared for that one," Tori tells her husband of the surgery. "That one, I put out of my mind."

As she explains, the procedure involves putting plates on the growth plates of the then-4-year-old's legs to "hopefully slow down the growth and allow the bones to even out." Like his dad, Jackson was born with achondroplasia, the most common type of short-limbed dwarfism.

"Why is them always not straight?" Jackson asks, referring to his legs.

While the procedure is meant to help the youngster, his mom expresses her anxiety about the surgery. "I'm a lot more nervous than you are. I have a lot more, like, worries," she tells Zach. "I think of the worst-case scenario... That’s where my head goes."

Meanwhile, Zach is concerned about the impact Tori's worrying might have on Jackson. "I’m just worried that she will not handle it well, which will make Jackson not handle it well," he says. "We have to put our big boy pants on. This is about him, you know, so we have to be, like, level-headed."

In November 2021, Tori shared an update with fans after Jackson's surgery, calling it "one of the hardest days" she's ever had.

"Our sweet Jackson had surgery today to help correct the bowing in his legs," she wrote on Instagram. "This kid time and time again blows us away. He was so brave and confident. He made @zroloff07 and I so proud as he talked with the doctors and nurses and was wheeled away without worry."



She added, "Watching your child in pain is never something a parent wants to go through. However, we are trusting his doctors and our Lord that this was the best decision for him."

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.