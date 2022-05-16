'Little People, Big World': Zach Is 'Offended' That His Dad Doesn't Want to Sell Him the Farm (Exclusive)

Matt and Zach Roloff are coming to a head! In a sneak peek of Tuesday’s premiere episode of Little People, Big World's new season, the father-son duo have a disagreement about the north side of the family’s farm estate.

In the clip, Zach, 32, expresses his interest in purchasing the 30 acres of land from his father, so that he, his wife, Tori, and their two young children, Jackson and Lilah, can have a space for their growing family.

“Knowing we want to grow our family, and Jackson and Lilah are getting older, we want to be somewhere that we can see our family a long time and where we're at right now is not that place,” Zach says in a confessional. “I think the farm would be a great place for Jackson and Lilah to grown up."

The now father of three explains that the home is already dwarf-friendly so it would be the ideal space for his family. However, Zach notes that his twin brother, Jeremy, had a conversation with their father about purchasing the land, but it didn’t go well, so he knew talking with his dad wasn't going to be easy.

“But then me and my dad talked a lot over the summer about what this would look like,” he says. “My dad definitely was encouraging the conversation. So finally, me and my dad decided to make a meeting, so Caryn and Tori came as well to help the process along, but things did not go well. It was bad.”

Zach goes on to explain that the north side of the property is the 30 acres that his mom and dad shared when they raised him and his siblings. After their split, his mom, Amy, sold her portion to Matt. For Zach, purchasing the land would be perfect, as it makes up some of his and his son’s favorite places to play.

“The north side has my favorite parts of the farm, like Jackson and me really love playing in the forest, the creek area, the pond,” he says. “You know, that’s some of our favorite parts.”

But when it came down to negotiations, Matt was singing another tune.

“My dad’s starting point was not 30 acres, but 15, and then he cuts off the forest, our favorite part,” he shares. “The whole thing was weird. All of a sudden, he makes excuses and reasons why we’re not good enough to run the farm.”

The clip ends with Zach saying that he is “offended” by Matt’s sudden change. “I was offended by the feeling of ‘you're missing something, Zach.’”

Last year, Zach and Tori spoke with ET about the idea of purchasing the farm. "There's a lot of moving parts, and a lot of family and emotions, and expectations," Zach said at the time.

