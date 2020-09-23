Liv Tyler Exits '9-1-1: Lone Star' Amid Reported COVID-19 Concerns

Liv Tyler is out at 9-1-1: Lone Star. The actress will not be returning to the Fox series for season two, despite having a multiple-year deal, according to multiple reports.

Deadline was first to report the news, and per the outlet, Tyler's decision stemmed from concerns about traveling amid the coronavirus pandemic. The actress is based in the U.K., and would have had to commute from London to Los Angeles to film.

"What a thrill it was having a movie star of Liv Tyler's stature to help us launch the first season of 9-1-1: Lone Star," co-creator and showrunner Tim Minear said in a statement. "We loved working with Liv and will be forever indebted to her for her haunting, powerful portrayal of Michelle Blake. While we were able to tell a complete chapter in Michelle’s story, as with Connie Britton on our mothership, we also feel like there are more stories to be told. The door here will always be open for a return."

While production did not plan for Tyler's departure, her absence will be filled by a new series regular, Gina Torres, who will play a new character. Torres will play Tommy Vega, a paramedic captain who re-enters the workplace after her family is impacted by financial issues stemming from the global pandemic. The actress' casting in the Rob Lowe-led series was announced in September.

New episodes of 9-1-1: Lone Star are expected to debut next year.