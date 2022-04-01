Liz Sheridan, 'Seinfeld' Mom, Dead at 93

Liz Sheridan, best known for her role as Jerry Seinfeld's mom on the comedian's classic NBC sitcom, has died. She was 93.

According to multiple reports, the veteran actress died early Friday morning in New York City. Sheridan's longtime friend and rep, Amanda Hendon, told Deadline the actress died overnight in her sleep of natural causes.

Sheridan etched her name in sitcom lore following her appearance in 21 episodes of Seinfeld playing the role of Helen Seinfeld, a proud mother who cheered on her son even at the simplest accomplishments (like when he managed to open his father's tip calculator in "The Wizard" episode).

She was also known for her role as Raquel Ochmonek, the intrusive neighbor on another classic NBC sitcom, Alf. Sheridan appeared in all four seasons of the show. She was also on Broadway, appearing in the 1977 musical Happy End. Sheridan, whose death came just five days after her 93rd birthday, would appear onstage opposite Christopher Lloyd and a budding actress named Meryl Streep.

Michael Richards as Cosmo Kramer with Liz Sheridan as Helen Seinfeld.

Liz Sheridan and Jerry Seinfeld on the set of 'Seinfeld.'

Jerry Seinfeld with Barney Martin as Morty Seinfeld and Liz Sheridan as Helen Seinfeld in 'The Wizard' episode.

Some of Sheridan's other TV credits included Kojak, One Day at a Time, Three's a Crowd, The A-Team and Murder She Wrote.

The news comes less than a month after Estelle Harris, who played Jason Alexander's TV mother on Seinfeld, died. She was 93. Jerry Stiller, who played Alexander's father, died in May 2020 and Seinfeld's TV dad, Barney Martin, died in 2005.

Sheridan is survived by her daughter and son-in-law.