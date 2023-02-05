Lizzo and Boyfriend Myke Wright Go Instagram Official Ahead of 2023 GRAMMYs

Lizzo is making things officially official with her boyfriend Myke Wright. Although the singer has been publicly dating Myke since they were first spotted on Valentine's Day in February 2022, and the couple made their debut as a couple at the premiere screening for Lizzo's Emmy-winning reality series, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, the singer has previously stated that the carpet appearance didn't count.

"It wasn't a red carpet," she previously claimed during an appearance on The Breakfast Club.

Well, now that the couple has walked down a "proper" red carpet together, they're official enough for Lizzo to give Myke a hard launch on social media!

The GRAMMY winner posted a series of photos featuring herself and the actor and comedian at Clive Davis' famed pre-GRAMMY gala in Beverly Hills, California. The carousel begins with a photo of Lizzo -- dressed exquisitely in Alexander McQueen -- leaning against Myke as he smiles against her forehead and includes more intimate portraits of the private couple.

"Hard Launch😮‍💨." the singer captioned the post.

The couple turned up the charm when they arrived on the red carpet for the pre-GRAMMY gala, beaming happily and laughing at private jokes as they made their way into the party. Inside, they sat beside Cardi B and Offset. Lizzo also took the stage later that night for a rousing performance before she's due to do the same during the awards show on Sunday.

While Lizzo has been open about her relationship with Myke more recently, she's still pretty private about sharing him with her fans. In her Lie Detector Test with Vanity Fair, she sheepishly admitted that she has a private Instagram account where she posts "pictures of me and my man."

Still, the singer has made it clear that she's off the market. "Don’t waste your time, honey. I am very much in love with Myke," the singer told any potential suitors during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

Lizzo explained that she and Wright knew one another long before becoming a couple, having met in 2016 on the set of their MTV show, Wonderland. Despite the two having "sexual tension," they went their separate ways when the show's run was over.

"I had a lot of s**t to do, and I still was very much in my 'I feel unlovable' place, and I still was very much not where I wanted to be career-wise," the singer recalled. "Even if a person came around that I was googly gaga about, I had these wild defenses up that made it almost impossible for a true intimate relationship to occur."

"When the time was right, we came together, and we just recently were like, 'Oh, we're together. This is official,'" she said, adding that they've even had "the talk." "We're not playing any games with each other anymore. We're very much locked in."

When asked whether they're heading down the aisle, Lizzo coyly responded that "there's nobody else I'm going to be with for the rest of my life."