Lizzo and Niall Horan Have Extremely Flirty Exchange on Virtual 'First Date'

Step aside, Chris Evans. Lizzo has a new cutie in her sights. The 33-year-old "Rumors" singer appeared virtually on Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live with guest host Niall Horan.

The pair had instant chemistry, flirting back and forth throughout the lengthy interview. "This is the sexiest call I've ever been on," Lizzo gushed.

"Me too, geez, I'm getting hot in this nutmeg-colored suit," Horan, 27, quipped of his attire.

"Nothing's sexier than nutmeg!" Lizzo added, laughing.

The jokes continued after Lizzo talked about how her fans were called the "Lizzbians," while Horan said his were the "Horandogs."

"I think you're giving me a One Erection, baby!" Lizzo replied to the shocked-looking former One Direction member.

'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

When the discussion moved to Cardi B's pregnancy during her and Lizzo's "Rumors" music video shoot, Lizzo commended the rapper, saying she'd be resting and eating Hot Cheetos and Takis if she were pregnant.

"I do that, and I'm not pregnant," Horan replied.

"You wanna change that?" Lizzo quipped as the Irish singer blushed.

Horan also brought up the R-rated "Rumors" lyric, "No, I ain't f**k Drake yet," asking Lizzo to explain it.

"The original lyric was 'No, I ain't f**king Niall yet,' but the label said it was a little bit provocative, so I changed it to Drake. A safer bet," she joked.

"Have you heard from Drake?" Horan asked.

"I think he's heard the no. 4 song in the country. I think he's heard it," Lizzo teased before revealing, "Actually, I have heard from Drake, but that's all I'm going to say on it."

The pair also reminisced about their infamous first encounter, which Horan has recounted in the past.

"You were like, 'Congratulations, Lizzo. You're smashing it.' And I was like, 'I'll smash you,'" Lizzo recalled as Horan cracked up.

The former boy bander then noted that both his and Lizzo's various fan groups have both expressed interest in them dating. So to see if they were compatible, he made up a test.

"This is the weirdest first date I've ever been on," Horan admitted before asking Lizzo if she'd make him sign a prenup if they tied the knot.

"Wait a minute, who got more money? I might want some of that One Direction money!" Lizzo joked, before adding, "You know what Niall, I trust you. We wouldn't have to sign a prenup."

"I was just hoping that my next album was gonna do well, and I wouldn't have to steal anyone's money," Horan quipped. "But also I love you and I trust you."

It was then asked how many dates were required before the other could fart in front of you.

"First of all, I don't fart. I have rose air that kind of just, it's like a nice breeze," Lizzo joked. "I would say, never."

But Horan had a totally different answer. Clearly embarrassed, he told Lizzo, "You can do whatever you want in front of me, girl!"

When asked who the third person in their threesome would be, Lizzo clearly felt like she was being set up due to her close friendship with Horan's former bandmate, Harry Styles.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Pandora

"Y'all gonna get me in trouble. Y'all really are, 'cause you already know," she said.

Luckily, the camera cut to Kimmel's sidekick, Guillermo Rodriguez, giving Lizzo an easy out.

At the end of the test, Horan revealed that Kimmel had left him a $25 gift card to Dave and Busters for his date with Lizzo.

"You know how much fun that would be? I would love to do that with you," Lizzo said.

"By the way, honestly, we should honestly do that," Horan agreed. "I'll text you later."