Lizzo Brings Beyoncé and Adele to Tears With Emotional Record of the Year Speech

Lizzo won Record of the Year at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards for her hit, "About Damn Time."

Taking to the stage to collect her win, Lizzo began her acceptance speech by dedicating the award to the late music icon Prince and ended her speech with a high-energy nod to Beyoncé.

"Let me tell you something. Me and Adele are having a good time just enjoying ourselves, just rooting for our friends. So this is an amazing night. This is so unexpected," Lizzo said, referencing Adele's acceptance speech earlier in the evening.

"Now that I'm up here and I'm calm, I want to dedicate this award to Prince. When we lost Prince, I decided to dedicate my life to making positive music," she continued.

Lizzo went on to explain how she has committed her creativity to music that encourages positivity, even if it was misunderstood at times.

"I don't care if my positivity bothers you, What's wrong with you? And this was at a time when positive music and feel-good music wasn't mainstream at that point. I felt very misunderstood. I felt on the outside looking in. But I stayed true to myself because I wanted to make the world a better place so I had to be that change to make the world a better place," she said. "And now, I look around, and there are all these songs that are about loving our bodies and feeling comfortable in our skin and feeling good! And I'm just so proud to be a part of it."

"I'd like to believe that not only can people do good, but we just are good. We are good inherently. And anybody at home who feels misunderstood or on the outside looking in, like I did, just stay true to yourself, because I promise you, you will find people, you will attract people," she added.

"And lastly, because I feel like there are so many G.O.A.T.'d artists. Beyoncé, whoo! In the fifth grade, I skipped school to see you perform. Where you at, Beyoncé -- my eyes are wet. Hah! You changed my life. You sang that gospel medley. And the way you made me feel, I was like I want to make people feel this way with my music. So thank you so much. You clearly are the artist of our lives!" she said.

Lizzo is up for five GRAMMYs, earning nominations in the Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album categories.

The 34-year-old has three GRAMMYs to her name already, taking home trophies in 2020 for Best Urban Contemporary Album, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Traditional R&B Performance.

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards are taking place at Crypto.com Arena and are being broadcast and streamed live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from music's biggest night.