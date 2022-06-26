Lizzo Brings Out the 'Fab-U-Lous' With Rump-Shaking 'About Damn Time' Performance at 2022 Bet Awards

It's always a party when Lizzo is onstage and she proved that once again on Sunday night. The singer brought the house down with an electrifying performance of her smash hit, "About Damn Time."

The BET Awards performances started off strong having Lizzo as the opening act. Beginning her set with an epic flute solo, Lizzo was glittering in gold, wearing a matching disco-ball-inspired outfit.

The 33-year-old singer dropped the single in April and, during an appearance on Apple Music 1's New Music Daily with Zane Lowe, Lizzo anointed her new single the "song of the summer." The singer said the song from her upcoming fourth studio album, Special, can serve as the perfect backdrop for any celebration.

"'About Damn Time' can lead into so many conversations," she told Lowe. "It's about damn time I feel better, it's about damn time we get out of this pandemic. It's about damn time we get the first Black female Supreme Court Justice. There's so many things. It's about damn time we popped the champagne. It's about damn time the tequila got here."

The singer recently responded to backlash that a lyric of her recent release "GRRRLs" that listeners noted was an "ableist slur" by not only changing the lyric, but affirming that she "never" wants to promote derogatory language in her music.

"It's been brought to my attention that there is a harmful word in my song 'GRRRLS.' Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language. As a fat black woman in America, I've had hurtful words used against me so I understand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally.)," the "Good as Hell" singer stated before revealing that a new version of "GRRRLS" has been released.

She continued, "I'm proud to say there's a new version of 'GRRRLS' with a lyric change. This is a result of me listening and taking action. As an influential artist I'm dedicated to being a part of the change I've been waiting to see in the world. Xoxo, Lizzo."

Her prompt response was further proof of how attentive the singer has always been with her fans and her BET Awards performance is proof that Lizzo is that "grrrl!"

