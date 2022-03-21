Lizzo, Jake Gyllenhaal and More Stars Set to Host, Perform on 'SNL'

Live from New York, it's the new lineup of hosts and musical guests for Saturday Night Live! On Monday, NBC announced that the late-night sketch comedy series will return with three back-to-back episodes beginning April 2.

Marking the show’s return will be comedian Jerrod Carmichael as host, along with musical guest Gunna.

April 9’s hosting duties will be handled -- for the second time -- by actor Jake Gyllenhaal. The Ambulance star hosted for the first time in 2007. The musical guest for the evening is Camila Cabello, who will be making her second appearance on the show as well.

Rounding out the new episodes is GRAMMY-winning singer Lizzo, who will pull double duty as host and musical guest on April 16. This will mark her second time on the SNL stage as a performer, but her first as a host.

On Monday, Lizzo shared the news via Instagram with the simple caption, “Live from New York…,” along with the traditional SNL sticky note bulletin board image. April’s lineup of musical guests and hosts follows March’s star-studded lineup.

This month, hosts included Zoë Kravitz, Oscar Isaac and John Mulaney, who was inducted into the Five Timers Club. Musical guests included Rosalia, Charli XCX and LCD Soundsystem.

In addition to the live broadcast on NBC, SNL will stream the remainder of the season live on Peacock at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT.