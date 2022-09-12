Lizzo Makes Her Debut at the 2022 Emmys in Show-Stopping Style

Lizzo looks ready to represent the "big grrrls" at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards! On Monday, the 34-year-old entertainer hit the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and made sure her Emmys debut was a memorable one.

Lizzo wowed in a show-stopping Giambattista Valli red tulle gown. The singer also had some fun while presenting an Emmy with host Kenan Thompson.

Prime Video's reality series, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, earned six Emmys nominations this year. The show's director, Nneka Onuorah, already won for Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys on Sept. 3.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Additionally, the series was nominated for Outstanding Competition Program, Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program, Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program.

In July, when the nominations were announced, Lizzo took to social media to celebrate by posting a gallery of photos and a video of her dancing with the contestants of Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

"WATCH OUT FOR THE BIG GRRRLS IS EMMY NOMINATED my grrrls," she captioned the slideshow. "we didn’t do this for awards, we did this for ourselves. For the lives we touched making this… To shake up the industry.. and show the world how BEAUTIFUL AND TALENTED WE AREEEEE! BIG GRRRLS ARE BOOKED, BLESSED AND BUSY 💅🏾💅🏾💅🏾 YOU BETTA WATCH OUT! Thank you @televisionacad we’ll be there with bells on!"