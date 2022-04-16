Lizzo Makes Surprise Appearance With Harry Styles at Coachella

Harry Styles is a man full of amazing surprises, and for his latest act he brought out Lizzo!

The "Watermelon Sugar" singer kicked off Weekend 2 at Coachella on Friday night in Indio, California and surprised the frenzied crowd when he brought out the "About Damn Time" singer. Harry and Lizzo strutted around in some feathery bright outfits and offered a show-stopping rendition of Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive."

The duo also performed One Direction's "What Makes You Beautiful." Lizzo took to Instagram to commemorate the occasion and posted a selfie with Styles. She captioned it, "Proud of you @harrystyles. Thank you for having me" as well as a pleading face emoji.

Styles, the night's headliner, also pulled off a huge surprise to kick off the festival last weekend when he brought out Shania Twain. The singer and country legend gave a stadium-worthy performance as they belted out Twain's "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" Twain also performed her classic, "You're Still the One."

Following their performances, the duo sat in stools onstage where Styles took the opportunity to pay homage to Twain.

"In the car, with my mother as a child, this lady taught me to sing," said Styles via CNN. "She also told me that men are trash. To you, for the memories you gave me with my mother, I will be forever grateful."

Lizzo's surprise appearance came a week after she dropped her summer banger "About Damn Time," and nearly a week after she pulled double duty as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live.