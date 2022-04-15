Lizzo on Her New Single 'About Damn Time' and What Makes Her 'Nervous' About Hosting SNL

Lizzo has everyone's hot summer girl anthem for 2022, and it's about damn time!

The 33-year-old singer dropped her new single "About Damn Time" on Thursday and, during an appearance on Apple Music 1's New Music Daily with Zane Lowe, Lizzo anointed her new single the "song of the summer." The "Rumors" singer said her new single, from her upcoming fourth studio album, Special, can serve as the perfect backdrop for any celebration.

"'About Damn Time' can lead into so many conversations," she told Lowe. "It's about damn time I feel better, it's about damn time we get out of this pandemic. It's about damn time we get the first Black female Supreme Court Justice. There's so many things. It's about damn time we popped the champagne. It's about damn time the tequila got here."

During an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden last month, Lizzo talked about finishing the new project after "three freaking years."

It's an eventful week for Lizzo. The GRAMMY-winning singer will pull double duty as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend. This will mark her second time on the SNL stage as a performer, but her first as a host.

During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up, host Ryan Sampson asked Lizzo if pulling the double duty is something SNL came to her about or if it's something she requested.

"Um, it's actually terrifying. So no, but, I think they came to me and, um, no, I, I don't wanna say I don't want it cause if I didn't want it, I wouldn't do it," Lizzo explained. "I don't do nothing I don't want to do. But it is a tall order. I'm nervous. You know what I'm saying?"

The singer then revealed what she's most nervous about.

"You know what I'm most nervous of is laughing," she said. "I gotta do at least one sketch where I'm in character," she said. "I'm such a smiley, laughy b**ch. Like, I don't know if I'm gonna be able to take anybody serious. Like Kate McKinnon looking at me like, how can you keep a straight face?!"

Sampson asked Lizzo if the writers are letting her in on the sketches, and the singer took the opportunity to heap praise.

"I'm gonna tell you something. Yes," she said. "And also I have so much respect for the people at SNL cause these mother f***ers work hard. It's a lot of work they put in. I mean, they write so many sketches every single week, sketches that you never even see. But I feel like I'm in good hands too. 'Cause they're all very funny people I'm like ‘make me funny.'"