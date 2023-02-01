Lizzo Transforms Into a Superhero in Powerful 'Special' Music Video

Lizzo is kicking off Black History Month with an extra "Special" dose of Black Girl Magic! The singer dropped the music video for her latest album's title track on Wednesday, flawlessly delivering superhero energy in the inspiring visual.

Directed by award-winning cinematographer Christian Breslauer, the music video shows an average day in the life of Lizzo the secret superhero -- waitress by day and fighter for justice whenever she needs to be. From saving a little girl before she's struck by a car to stopping a mugging and rescuing an infant from a burning building, Lizzo does it all with a sweet smile on her face.

When she's not saving the world, Lizzo is busy celebrating her personal wins. The Special singer recently showed off her Madame Tussauds wax figure, looking delightfully freaked out by how great it looked. She took to social media on Tuesday to give fans a first look at the wax figure, writing on Twitter that it was "single-handedly one of the most terrifyingly meta moments of my life."

Single-handedly one of the most terrifyingly meta moments of my life.



Thank you @MadameTussauds - now I know what a twosome with Lizzo is like 😳 pic.twitter.com/ee9XEO7L42 — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) January 31, 2023

Lizzo's also gearing up for a big night at the 2023 GRAMMYs where she's nominated for six GRAMMY Awards, including Song of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. She'll take the stage during music's biggest night, along with her good friend, Harry Styles, nine-time GRAMMY winner Mary J. Blige, Bad Bunny, Brandi Carlile and many more.

The 2023 GRAMMYs will broadcast live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS and will stream live and on demand on Paramount+.