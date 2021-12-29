LL Cool J Cancels 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' Performance After Testing Positive for COVID-19

The NCIS: LA star and rapper was set to take the stage for Friday evening's live telecast from Times Square in New York City.

"I know it’s disappointing to the millions of fans but my test came back positive for COVID, which means I’ll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at NYRE," LL Cool J confirmed in a statement to ET on Wednesday. "We were ready and I was really looking forward to ringing in 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish everyone a healthy and happy New Year. The best is yet to come!"

Chlöe, who was also previously announced as a NYRE performer for the Ryan Seacrest-hosted broadcast, will no longer perform from Times Square.

NYRE will still take place as planned on Friday starting 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

In addition to Times Square, performances will be broadcast from various locations -- including Los Angeles, New Orleans and Puerto Rico.

Currently, Journey and Karol G are slated to perform from Times Square, while L.A. will feature a slew of performances from AJR and Daisy the Great, Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown, D-Nice, Don Omar and Nio Garcia, French Montana, Macklemore with Ryan Lewis and Windser, Mae Muller, Måneskin, Masked Wolf, One Republic, Polo G and Walker Hayes. Daddy Yankee will take the stage from Puerto Rico, while Billy Porter will perform from New Orleans.

