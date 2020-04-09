Lloyd Cafe Cadena, YouTube Star, Dead at 26

YouTuber Lloyd Cafe Cadena has died. He was 26. The Filipino blogger's family shared the heartbreaking news on his Facebook page on Friday. No cause of death was given. The social media star would have turned 27 on Sept. 22.

"It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the untimely demise of our beloved brother Lloyd Cafe Cadena," the family statement reads. "May he be remembered for all the joy and laughter he shared with everyone. My family and I ask for your prayers, respect, and privacy during this time."

Cadena was one of the most popular YouTube stars from the Philippines, amassing over 5.3 million subscribers since joining the platform in May 2011. His videos consisted of a variety of topics including his LC Learns series, unboxing videos, covers, collaborations, parodies and more.

His last YouTube video was posted on Aug. 28 and is titled "Extreme Carwash Girls for a Day."

On Sept 2, he tweeted his final tweet, "11:11 Healing for Everyone!"

11:11 Healing for Everyone! — Lloyd Cafe Cadena (@LloydCadena) September 2, 2020

His death comes weeks after another popular YouTuber, Landon Clifford, also died. The 19-year-old social media star's wife, Camryn Clifford, shared the tragic news on their Instagram last month.

