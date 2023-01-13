Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Seemingly Confirm Romance With Sweet Birthday Snapshot

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris might have entered the new year with a new romance! The Snowfall actor set tongues wagging when he took to social media to send the model a sweet birthday shout-out that some are taking as a hard launch of the duo's relationship.

Last month, the two sparked dating rumors when they were spotted leaving an upscale West Hollywood restaurant together. Then, early Friday morning, the FX series star fueled speculation further after posting a pair of photos to his official Instagram Story.

"Happy Birthday Nunu," he wrote on the first intimate snapshot of them embracing as he pressed a kiss to Harvey's cheek. He followed up the words with a red heart emoji.

The second photo shows Harvey holding two giant stacks of money in what looks to be a part of the set of Idris' popular NAACP Image Award-nominated show, captioned, "The Plug."

The 26-year-old reposted both photos to her Instagram Story, simply adding a trio of white hearts to the first slide.

Damson Idris Instagram Story

Damson Idris Instagram Story

Lori Harvey Instagram Story

Neither star has publicly commented on the rumors nor confirmed that they're in a relationship. After her June breakup with Michael B. Jordan, Harvey said she was choosing to focus on herself for a bit.

"This moment is about me," the cover star told Essence in December. "I feel like it's always been [about] me attached to something or someone. This time, it's about me. Self-love, self-care, self-reflection. I'm being a little self-ish right now. It's my time."

When the interview went public, Idris congratulated her on the magazine cover by sharing it on Instagram.

The CEO of SKN by LH also opened up about her views on dating during an August episode of Bumble's Luv2SeeIt YouTube series, stating that she's looking for "transparency and openness, communication" in her next relationship.

After a relationship with an unspecified ex, Harvey shared how she changed her life.

"I didn't really know myself, I didn't really know what I liked, what I didn't like. I just feel like I hadn't really experienced life," she said. "So at that point I was like, 'OK, I’m going to date on my terms.’ However I want to move, whatever I want to do, I'm going to do it. And if it's no longer serving me, I'm going to move on."