Lori Harvey Celebrates 'Love' Michael B. Jordan's 35th Birthday

Lori Harvey's babying Michael B. Jordan on his 35th birthday, and it's adorable!

The SKN by LH founder took to Instagram on Wednesday to wish the Creed star a happy 35th birthday by sharing a photo of the doting couple dressed elegantly while gazing into each other's eyes. He wore a taupe-colored blazer with beige turtleneck while she stunned in a revealing white dress.

Lori captioned the photo, "Happyyyyy Birthdayyyyy to my big baby!!! Can’t wait to see what amazing things this year brings for you my love," followed by a white heart emoji.

Lori Harvey / Instagram

The model also took to her Instagram Story and posted a photo of her receiving a kiss on the cheek from Jordan as he wrapped his arms around her waist. She glowed while flashing her hypnotizing smile.

It was less than a month ago when Jordan treated Harvey to an early surprise for her milestone 25th birthday party. The A Journal for Jordan star wasn't even there, but his romantic gesture was felt throughout the evening. Harvey shared photos and videos from the surprise birthday bash he planned for her. It was attended by her closest friends, including actress Ryan Destiny, singer Normani, Rabbani Label founder Khat Brim and hairstylist Ray Dodson.

The soiree featured a room set up with balloons, including a big silver "25" for her big day. The tables were also flooded with white floral arrangements, as well as custom menus that read "Lori's 25th."

It's unclear what Harvey's got planned for the night's festivities, but it's safe to say she'll do her best to top Jordan's romantic gestures. Aside from the surprise birthday party last month, Jordan also went all out for Valentine's Day last year. The actor rented out an entire aquarium so the pair could see some sea turtles. But when they walked in, the sea scene was decorated with rose petals and candles. There was also a romantic dinner in the aquarium. And, upon returning home, the couple was greeted by dozens and dozens of roses, candles and a bubble bath Jordan had arranged while on their date.

Clear eyes? Unlikely. Full hearts? Most definitely!