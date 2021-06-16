Lori Loughlin and Bob Saget Participate in a Dad's Star-Studded Graduation Surprise for His Daughter

Lori Loughlin was part of an epic graduation surprise. The 56-year-old actress was one of a multitude of stars to send a congratulations video to a high school graduate named Faith, whose dad worked to organize the whole thing.

"Congratulations on your big day," Lori gushed in the clip, which Faith posted on TikTok.

Loughlin wasn't the only celebrity to appear in the video. Randall Park, Mark Wahlberg, Joshua Bassett, Gaten Matarazzo, Kat Dennings and Jonathan Groff, as his Hamilton character, King George III, also sent their congratulations.

Loughlin's Fuller House co-star, Bob Saget, along with Jensen Ackles, Drake Bell, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, J.K. Simmons, Chris Sullivan and Garth Brooks likewise sent videos to Faith.

While Faith only posted short snippets of the celebrities' videos, she wrote in the caption that some of the clips were over a minute long, adding that she was "in tears by the end."

In a follow-up video, Faith revealed that her dad is not a producer or involved in television, rather he works in IT for the Marines. While some may assume he used Cameo to accomplish his goal, he actually went about it a different way.

"I made a list of all the actors that Faith grew up watching and I emailed them on Thursdays. I think that's what my trick is: emailing people on Thursdays. That's when you get a response from people," he said in another video posted to Faith's TikTok. "And then I do a follow-up email on Fridays and you're good to go."

"He also found all the contact information from LinkedIn. He found producers and publicists and agents and all that jazz. That's how he ended up being able to contact the celebrities," Faith added. "While he was messaging them, he was talking about how I was a big fan and kind of the stuff I went through this year and how I was graduating and his plans."

Faith noted that not every celebrity responded to her dad's request, and some opted to send in other gifts instead of a video.

Some of those presents, Faith said in another TikTok video, included a handwritten letter from Lin-Manuel Miranda, signed pictures from Daniel Radcliffe and Robert Downey Jr., a signed copy of Matthew McConaughey's book, and some merch from Ellen DeGeneres.