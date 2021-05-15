Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Ask for Permission to Vacation in Mexico After Prison Release

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are hoping to vacation in Mexico. The couple is asking a judge to grant them permission to travel after having both completed their prison sentences for their roles in the college admissions scandal.

According to multiple reports, Loughlin, 56, and Giannulli, 57, filed court documents on Monday asking the court if they can take a five-day vacation to San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico, in June "to spend time with [their] family."

The trip would be the first time either Loughlin or Giannulli has left the country since being released from prison. The Probation Office in the Central District of California supports the request, according to the letters, which were submitted by their probation officer.

While Loughlin -- who was released from prison in December -- has finished her community service and paid her $150,000 fine, Giannulli is still working on completing his 250 hours of community service. Giannulli, who completed his 5-month sentence last month, has paid his fine of $250,000.

Loughlin and Giannulli went to prison for paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters, Isabella and Olivia Jade, admitted to the University of Southern California as recruits for the crew team, though neither of them had ever participated in the sport. They initially pleaded not guilty to all charges leveled against them, claiming their payments were donations to the school and not bribes. However, Loughlin and Giannulli later agreed to plea deals.

