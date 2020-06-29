Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli End Country Club Membership After Feeling 'Pressure' to Leave

The fallout continues for Lori Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, when it comes to their involvement in the highly publicized college admissions scandal.

In May, the 55-year-old Fuller House star pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud -- while 57-year-old Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud -- after they paid $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as recruits for the crew team, though neither of them had ever participated in the sport.

But aside from their legal troubles, the case has definitely taken its toll on Loughlin and Giannulli's personal lives. On Monday, a source told ET that the couple recently ended their membership with the Bel-Air Country Club after feeling "a tremendous amount of pressure" to step away.

"They had many wonderful years there but under the circumstances, they could no longer stay," the source says. "They were informed that the board at the club were planning on suspending their membership. Lori and Mossimo both felt unwelcome and rather than having to deal with the embarrassment they could possibly be kicked out, they resigned."

According to the source, the couple has lost their social life.

"Lori and Mossimo have for the most part stayed away from old friends, so fortunately the last thing on their mind is hanging out at the Bel-Air Country Club," the source says. "This has been the most trying time of their lives and socializing has become a thing of the past. Their case and COVID-19 have been all-encompassing. So, remaining a member of a club where they both feel unwanted made no sense at all. Resigning from the club helped them to cut ties on their own terms."

But while Loughlin may have lost friends following the scandal, a source told ET last month that her relationship with her two daughters, 20-year-old Olivia Jade and 21-year-old Isabella, has actually improved.

"They were always a close-knit family but they are more bonded than ever before," the source said. "The girls have matured a great deal and Lori now accepts them both individually for who they are and who they want to be."

"They have grown up a great deal through this experience," the source continued. "The girls know how much their mother loves them and what she will sacrifice for a better life for them, but they also realize no one is above the law. Right now, their hope is that the judge will accept their pleas and they can move forward. Not knowing their future has been torturous for the family."

The source also told ET that Loughlin was "scared" about what's to come after deciding to plead guilty. In their plea deals, Loughlin agreed to serve two months in prison and two years of supervised release, pay a $150,000 fine and complete 100 hours of community service, while Giannulli agreed to serve five months in prison and two years of supervised release, pay a $250,000 fine and complete 250 hours of community service. Their sentencing will take place on Aug. 21.

"She truly believes she was looking out for her children's best interest and giving back to the school," the source said. "Pleading guilty was never part of the plan. Lori sees herself as a good person, so coming to terms with the huge mistakes she's made and the fact that she will do time, is crushing for her."

