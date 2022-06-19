Lori Loughlin Hits the Red Carpet in First Appearance Since College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin is back in the public eye once more. The Full House actress attended the DesignCare 2022 Gala to benefit the HollyRod Foundation on Saturday evening in Los Angeles.

Making her first red carpet appearance since her involvement in the highly publicized college admissions scandal, Loughlin smiled for photographers outside of the event. Loughlin looked gorgeous in a long-sleeved blue dress and finished the look off with silver accessories.

The HollyRod Foundation was created by actress Holly Robinson Peete and her husband Rodney Peete, a former NFL player. HollyRod aids people who have been diagnosed with autism or Parkinson's Disease. The Gala was funding the foundation's advocation for ethical treatment, inclusion and access to services and treatment of individuals living with these conditions.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for HollyRod Foundation

Lori has been absent from most Hollywood events since 2019, following her involvement and subsequent arrest in the college admissions scandal organized by Rick Singer.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, paid $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters, Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade, admitted to the University of Southern California as recruits for the crew team, though neither of them had ever participated in the sport. They initially pled not guilty to all charges leveled against them, claiming their payments were donations to the school and not bribes. Lori and Mossimo were arrested in March 2019 and later pled guilty in May 2020.

Loughlin served two months in jail, paid a $150,000 fine, and had to complete 150 hours of community service. Mossimo was sentenced to five months in jail, paid a $250,000 fine, and served 250 hours of community service.