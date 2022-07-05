Love Beyond the Upside Down: Inside the 'Stranger Things' Stars' Real-Life Romances

Season four of Stranger Things broke Netflix on Friday when the release of its final two episodes caused a website crash and record-high Nielsen streaming numbers. Atop the nail-biting mystery and heart-wrenching reveals, the newest installment of Netflix's hit show was also filled with new chapters of more than one iconic romance. While those stories may now be on pause, the actors have their own love lives that will always keep up off screen.



Here's a look at the Stranger Things stars' real-life romances.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Just like her character, Eleven, Millie Bobby Brown is also currently dating her best friend, Jon Bon Jovi's 20-year-old son Jake Bongiovi. The couple launched their relationship on Instagram last year, and made their red carpet debut at the British Academy Film Awards in March 2022. Jake also supported Millie at the Stranger Things season four premier in May.

Finn Wolfhard and Elsie Richter

Elsie Richter/Instagram

Finn Wolfhard keeps his private life under wraps, but he's been rumored to be dating actor Elsie Richter since 2021. Richter posted a blurry photo of the two of them laughing on her Instagram story last August.

Caleb McLaughlin

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images





While it may be true that Caleb McLaughlin's character, Lucas, gets one of the cutest relationships on the show -- his love story with Max -- McLaughlin is not reported to be seeing anyone off-screen.

Noah Schnapp

Kevin Winter/Getty Images





Early on in the Stranger Things journey, fans wanted Noah Schnapp to date his co-star, Millie Bobby Brown, but the two always have remained only close friends. He's not currently reported to be in a relationship with anyone.

Sadie Sink

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images





While some fans believe Sadie Sink to be romantically involved with Patrick Alwyn, the younger brother of Taylor Swift's beau, Joe, she hasn't confirmed those rumors.

Gaten Matarazzo and Lizzy Yu

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Gaten Matarazzo and Lizzy Yu celebrated their four-year anniversary in March 2022, when Matarazzo posted a tribute to Yu on Instagram. "Four years? That’s dope. I love you. Thanks for being my best friend," he wrote. "Happy anniversary goob. Edit: im an hour late to the post😒. Sahwy."

Joe Keery and Maika Monroe

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Joe Keery met Maika Monroe on the set of the 2017 film After Everything, and the two have been dating ever since. While they also keep their relationship offline, the duo makes occasional appearances on red carpets together, including this year’s coveted Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Audiences may feel familiar with Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton's undeniable chemistry because they also played lovers on screen. The two actors met on the set of Stranger Things during season one, and they've now been in a relationship for about two years. Though they've kept their love quite private, Dyer once spoke to Refinery29 about acting alongside her beau: "It's an interesting thing to work with someone who you go home with. It's always really fun."

David Harbour and Lily Allen

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

David Harbour married British singer Lily Allen in 2019. The wedding made headlines for its wild details -- an Elvis Presley impersonator officiated, and the couple hosted their reception at In-N-Out.

Winona Ryder and Scott Mackinlay

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Winona Ryder dated Johnny Depp in the 90s, a relationship that the media has recently revisited in light of Depp's trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. Now, though, Ryder is romantically linked to sustainable fashion entrepreneur Scott Mackinlay. The two were first seen together over a decade ago in 2011, and have been in a private relationship ever since.

Maya Hawke and Spencer Barnett

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

Maya Hawke was a newcomer to season three of Stranger Things but quickly established herself as just as beloved. Hawke is currently rumored to be dating musician Spencer Barnett. Though they also keep their relationship offline, the pair was recently spotted together at Dior's FW/22 women's show.

Dacre Montgomery and Liv Pollock

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Dacre Montgomery met his girlfriend, Liv Pollock, in their shared hometown of Perth, Australia. Though the couple initially made the global distance work, Pollock later moved to Atlanta to be with Montgomery while he filmed Stranger Things. They are now both planning to stay in the U.S.

Cara Buono and Peter Thum

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Though Cara Buono's on-screen marriage to Joe Chrest is rather vexed with issues, she has been happily married to businessman Peter Thum for a decade.