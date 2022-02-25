'Love Is Blind' Season 2 Reunion Gets Debut Date

Now that the couples on season 2 of Love Is Blind have said their "I dos" and "I don'ts" -- which fans will see in Friday's big wedding finale -- when can fans expect an update on the current status of all of their relationships?

Netflix announced on Friday that a previously-taped reunion special will air on March 4, one week after the show's wedding-filled finale.

All of the featured couples are set to participate, even Shaina Hurley and Kyle Abrams, who do not make it to the altar. In newly released promotional images it seems that Shaina and Natalie Lee finally get to talk face-to-face (with an uncomfortable Deepti Vempati in the middle) after Shaina's on-camera comments regarding Natalie's relationship with Shayne Jansen.

Netflix

The reunion special will give fans and up-to-date look into the couples' lives since their whirlwind romances began.

The show originally taped in spring 2021, leaving lots of time in the interim for reconnections, reconciliations, and, yes, splits. All of the featured cast members' social media accounts have been wiped clean, revealing no spoilers for fans eager to know where they stand almost a year later.

The Love Is Blind season 2 reunion special streams Friday, March 4 on Netflix.