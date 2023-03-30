'Love Is Blind' Season 4 Star Marshall Glaze Reveals Bachelor Nation Star Justin Glaze Is His Cousin

Reality TV runs in the family! Love Is Blindnewcomer Marshall Glaze has been growing a fan base since this month's premiere of season 4 of the hit Netflix dating show.

And as it turns out the 27-year-old marketing manager from Seattle, Washington, is related to another reality star.

Marshall shared in recent posts that Justin Glaze, the runner-up on season 17 of The Bachelorette and a contestant on Bachelor in Paradise, is, in fact, his cousin.

Marshall first shared their familial connection earlier this month on TikTok in a video in which he shared Justin's viral facial reaction from The Bachelorette coupled with his own skeptical look.

"When they ask if the facial expressions run in the family," Marshall captioned the clip with a clown emoji.

Justin commented on the post with two laughing-crying emojis, writing, "We clearly don't play much poker in our family."

On Wednesday, Marshall also reposted a childhood throwback photo of himself and Justin when they were children.

Marshall Glaze/Instagram

Marshall is a standout contestant on the newest season of Love Is Blind. In the pods, he gets engaged to Jackie Bonds. Their fate remains to be seen with more episodes dropping this Friday on Netflix.

Justin competed on Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette in 2021. He later appeared on season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise, getting eliminated in week two only to return in week four. He was ultimately eliminated.