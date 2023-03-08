'Love Is Blind' Season 4 Trailer: One Man Admits to Making the 'Wrong Choice' as He Plans Second Proposal

Love is... confusing? In the first official trailer for season 4 of Love Is Blind, the new crop of contestants are struggling to figure out their true feelings outside of the pods.

One man is heard declaring, "I made the wrong choice and now I'm going to propose to another woman."

If this happens, this will be the first time a contestant has been filmed changing their mind and switching out fiancées on the reality series.

On Wednesday, Netflix released the new trailer that showed the 30 singles from Seattle, Washington, trying to find love in the pods. There are plenty of tears, lots of drama, and even talk of "sabotage" and one bride not showing up to her wedding dress fitting.

The trailer ends with contestant Micah at the altar telling her off-camera fiancé, "In this moment, the best thing I can do for us is give you the opportunity to answer first."

The tense set-up has us more than ready for the March 24 premiere date.

The show's first five episodes will drop on March 24, followed by episodes six through eight on March 31, episodes nine through 11 on April 7, and episode 12 on April 14.

