'Love Is Blind' Season 4: Which Couples Are Still Together?

SPOILER ALERT: If you haven't watched the first five episodes of Love Is Blind season 4, proceed with caution.

A whole new set of cuties have entered the pods! Season 4 of Love Is Blind premiered on Friday, featuring 30 new singles hoping to find their person without ever seeing them.

In the first five episodes which were released in the Netflix show's first drop, viewers saw five proposals, lots of heartbreak, some very uncomfortable singing, and a dramatic post-proposal Mexico getaway for the couples.

Several couples seemed to be questioning their decisions in the pods and one pair even split before leaving Mexico.

But which couples stayed together?

Read on for a breakdown of where each couple stands after the first five episodes and for some of ET's theories on whether or not they are currently still together.

Netflix

Chelsea and Kwame

Kwame fell for two girls in the pods -- Micah and Chelsea. And after Micah ditched him for Paul, he focused his attention, and guitar skills, on Chelsea. He popped the question and their first meeting certainly was filled with sparks.

But once the pair reached Mexico, things got a bit dicey as Kwame came face-to-face with Micah and they both admitted to having a strong attraction to each other. Chelsea called out her fiancé for his antics and they seemingly made amends at the Mayan Cacao Ceremony.

But in the trailer for the rest of the season, we see Micah and Kwame once again coming face-to-face as Micah admits that she's thinking about Kwame and asking him if he made the right choice. The pair has yet another flirty exchange, all while Chelsea is later seen questioning if Kwame really wants to settle down.

ET has done some digging online to see if there are any clues with regard to Kwame and Chelsea.

The pair is not currently following each other on social media, but Kwame is following Micah and Paul. Case closed? Not quite.

Earlier this month, fellow contestant Zack shared video of himself on a boat with Kwame. In the clip, an arm is seen coming into the frame wearing a puffy lavender-colored jacket.

Zack Goytowski/Instagram Stories

Chelsea Griffin/Instagram Stories

That same day, Chelsea posted a pic of herself in an identical lavender jacket and rainbow-tipped manicure. She also snapped a shot of the same harbor where it appeared that Zack's video came from. In addition to Zack, the day out with friends included Paul, but there was no footage of Micah. Whether or not Kwame and Chelsea tied the knot and stayed together is still unknown, but they appear to at least be hanging out.

Netflix

Micah and Paul

Despite having lots of chemistry with Kwame in the pods, Micah went with her environmental scientist beau, Paul, and the pair had their fair share of sparks when they met in person. But Micah seemed much more interested in Kwame once the couples got to Mexico. Paul didn't seem bothered by his fiancée's chats with her ex, but does that mean the pair stay together?

And will Micah's bestie Irina's attraction to Paul cause problems?

In the trailer for the rest of the season, we see Micah confronting Irina about her feelings for her fiancé and later telling Paul that it made her question their own relationship. And while we see Micah showing her engagement ring to her surprised parents, we later see a blonde pal telling Micah that her impending marriage to Paul "isn't it" as Micah looks shocked. Plus, there's that whole previously mentioned flirtatious interaction between Micah and Kwame where they are questioning their own pod picks.

It does seem that Micah will make it to the altar. In a previous trailer for season 4, Micah is seen at the altar saying, "In this moment, the best thing I can do for us is give you the opportunity to answer first."

Though the pair has kept their social media accounts spoiler-free (as is customary), they are following one another on Instagram at the moment.

Netflix

Zack and Irina/Bliss?

Zack, Zack, Zack. More troublesome than the criminal defense attorney's singing is his decision-making. After proposing to Irina over Bliss in the pods, it was clear almost immediately that he had made a mistake when coming face-to-face with his fiancée. Their cringe-worthy trip to Mexico ended in Zack and Irina mutually calling it quits as he admitted to thinking about Bliss the entire time he was there and she admitted to having feelings for Paul.

The end of episode five cuts to Zack meeting up with Bliss after Mexico and telling her he's made a great mistake. The episode cut out before viewers could see Bliss' reaction to Zack's declaration and the preview content for the upcoming episodes did not clearly feature Zack or Bliss.

So does their love story end there? Not so fast.

Before any episodes of the hit Netflix series were released, there were some clear clues shown in a trailer for the new season. At the start of the clip, a man, who appears to have Zack's voice, is heard saying, "I made the wrong choice and now I'm going to propose to another woman."

And later in the same trailer, Zack is seen talking to some male friends, seemingly on his wedding day, saying, "I don't want to be in a marriage where your parents hate me. You know, Romeo and Juliet didn't work for a reason."

This implies that Zack at least makes it to the altar, though whether that's with Bliss or Irina remains to be seen.

Neither Zack nor Bliss are following one another on social media, but the Love Is Blind cast is known for wiping their social accounts before the show's finale and reunion episodes, so this doesn't necessarily mean anything.

However, ET did some digging and earlier this month, Zack shared several videos and photos from a boating outing with several co-stars. Though Bliss wasn't featured in these videos, which included Kwame (and seemingly Chelsea), Bliss did post a photo of some boats in the harbor on the same day. Her pic was almost identical to one Chelsea posted on the same day as well.

Netflix

Jackie and Marshall

This pair seemed to hit it off right away, with Marshall fighting for Jackie in the pods over Josh. Marshall won out and the two flew off to Mexico. But Jackie was hit with some overwhelming emotions, seemingly worried about life back home once they were done with their romantic getaway. Though they ended episode five seemingly strong, the preview footage for the rest of the season didn't look good for the two.

Jackie is seen shouting at Marshall for leaving and noting that they "don't have sex." Marshall claimed that Jackie accused him of not being "man enough" for her. Then at the end of the clip, Jackie is seen with a tense-looking Marshall as Josh makes a surprise return, saying, "If you don't feel like heart-to-heart you're really going to marry him, pick me."

Neither Jackie nor Marshall are following one another online, but oddly, Marshall is following Josh. In fact, he commented multiple flame emojis on Josh's announcement that he had been cast on the show. Perhaps there's a bromance that's flourishing instead?

Netflix

Tiffany and Brett

The pair had an instant connection in the pods, opening up to one another and sharing some of their emotional struggles. Apart from one awkward incident where Tiffany accidentally fell asleep while Brett was confessing his love for her, the pair has seemingly not hit a single snafu. Their romantic Mexico getaway was filled with sweet declarations of love and some NSFW moments as the pair got to know each other physically.

But when Netflix teased the upcoming episodes, fans got a bit nervous for Tiffany and Brett's future. At one scene, the couple is shown at dinner as Tiffany appears to be in tears and another woman says, "I know where you live and I'mma come find you."

Netflix also revealed that the couple does make it to the altar, but things aren't necessarily looking good there either. Tiffany is seen facing her man looking very upset as she cries and Brett shakes his head.

Brett is seen getting dressed in his wedding tux, saying, "This should be a day of no surprises. This should not happen."

ET has done some digging online to see if there are any clues pointing toward the future of Tiffany and Brett.

Both Tiffany and Brett are following one another as well as several other co-stars from this season. Brett is also following several of Tiffany's friends who are not co-stars and they are following him back.

Their actual future remains to be seen, but we're crossing all our fingers for these two.

New episodes of Love Is Blind season 4 will be released on Friday, March 31.