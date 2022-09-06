'Love Is Blind' Star Mark Cuevas Marries Aubrey Rainey -- See the Wedding Photos

Mark Cuevas and Aubrey Rainey are officially husband and wife! The Love Is Blind star and his longtime love tied the knot at Sapphire Creek Winery & Gardens in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, on Sunday.

The couple both shared photos from their beautiful celebration on Monday, with Mark writing, "The Cuevas Family 💍." Aubrey also shared a pic -- which shows that the couple's 16-month-old son, Ace, and 7-month-old son, Axton, were part of their big day, serving as ring bearers. "Officially The Cuevas family 💍," she captioned her post.

The stunning photos -- taken by photographer Marisa Lyon -- show the pair kissing on a bridge, proudly walking into a reception surrounded by family and friends, and even gave a glimpse at Aubrey and Mark sharing a dance together. In the photos, the beaming bride appears to have traded her wedding gown for a more casual party dress following the ceremony. The groom and the two boys, meanwhile, all wore matching white blazers and black slacks.

In order to get the two babies down the aisle, Mark and Aubrey enlisted the help of a motorized car. "The boys riding in style 😎" Mark captioned a cute clip of the brothers riding down the aisle as he cheered them on.

Ahead of their big day, Aubrey told Us Weekly that they planned to serve cocktails named after their sons: the Axton (an old-fashioned) and the Ace (an espresso martini).

“I wanted them to be a part of it. So, I’m happy that it worked out the way it did. So yeah. It was fun [and] I liked [having a] long engagement," she said, referring to their two-year long engagement.

Mark also opened up about the wedding, telling Us Weekly he knew it would be emotional.

“So, her uncle is actually the officiant for us. And I told him, I was like, ‘Man, just keep it together,’ [because] when we get up there, I don’t want all three of us to start bawling our eyes out," he shared. “With everything that’s happened in our lives the past few years and how we’ve persevered and just stuck together and just seeing her walk down the aisle. I get chills now, but like it’s gonna be, I can’t put into words how it’s gonna be when I actually see her."

The duo announced their engagement in November 2020, shortly after revealing they were expecting their first child together.