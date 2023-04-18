'Love Is Blind' Star Micah Calls Out Co-Star Zack for His Reunion Behavior: 'Who's Here for Fame?'

Micah Lussier has some issues with her Love Is Blind co-star, Zack Goytowski. Micah, a controversial contestant on season 4 of the hit Netflix dating show, was a guest on Thursday's episode of The Viall Files podcast, and she addressed some of the drama from the show's recent reunion special.

"I don't know what Zack was on last night, but it was too much for me," Micah said of her co-star, who originally got engaged to Micah's pal, Irina Solomonova, before calling it off and tying the knot with Bliss Poureetezadi.

She mentioned Zack calling both her and Irina out with claims that they went on the show for fame.

"You've plugged your Instagram in this finale or this reunion four different times. Who's here for fame?" Micah asked, referencing Zack's claim of having "receipts" on his personal Instagram account during the reunion. "You're the one making all these videos, doing all this stuff. [Irina]'s been on ghost mode for weeks."

Micah shared that she and Irina have maintained their friendship amid the backlash they've received for their "mean girl" behavior in the women's lounge and beyond. Both women have since issued public apologies.

"I think if I expect people to believe that I can grow and grow up then I can give her that same respect," Micah said of Irina.

Right after the reunion special on Sunday, Micah spoke with ET on the red carpet about Zack's comments, saying, "I feel like his comment was so out of left field that I don't even want to give it the time of day. I don't even know where that came from. No one wanted to own up to saying that because probably no one said it. I think he was making a lot of comments to hurt other people during the entire thing. I don't understand, but it's not my business. It's not true."

During her Viall Files interview, Micah also addressed her ex, Paul Peden's, recent comments to TMZ where he accused her of breaking up with him in their post-show romance. "Yeah, immediately f**ks off to Europe with a random dude. I'm like, OK, cool," he said.

"Paul's definitely out here making some claims. It's already been made public that he moved on really quickly after our breakup with someone else in the cast. That's absolutely within his right. I was never angry about that," Micah shared. "I'm not angry about that. And I went on this Europe trip that he's talking about month after we had broken up, and that's my right too. We're both single people. We both deserve to be happy. We deserve to find our person. Unfortunately, it wasn't each other and that sucks, it did suck, it still sucks, if I'm being honest."

Paul has previously admitted to dating co-star Wendi Kong after the show wrapped.

Micah added of her ex, "I have no intention of throwing him under the bus, and I hope he gives me the same respect."

Paul later posted the TMZ video to his Instagram Story, clarifying to fans, "Listen y'all, I want to clarify: we were broken up at that point and she was within her right to date whoever, as could I. And the vacation wasn't until months after they had begun dating and we had broken up. Just because it hurt me doesn't mean it was wrong."

Micah said on The Viall Files that prior to the show's finale airing that she and Paul were "on really good terms."

"We weren't exes that hated each other," she said, but added that the finale and reunion left a bad taste in her mouth. "None of it made me feel better. Leaving the reunion, I'm more pissed."

She said that after hearing Paul's comments about not seeing her as a mother, "I'm confused why we even tried [to date] at all after the wedding."

Micah added that she had been on good terms with her co-stars until the show aired and she began receiving negative backlash. "They kind of dropped me like it was hot," she said.

Love Is Blind season 4 and the reunion special are both streaming on Netflix.