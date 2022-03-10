'Love Is Blind' Stars Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati Spotted Out Together After Reunion Confession

Love might be blind, but fans were quick to spot Love Is Blind contestants Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati out together this week wearing matching trench coats.

The two Netflix stars were seen in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood amid ongoing romance rumors.

In a video posted by a Love Is Blind fan, the pair are sporting light khaki trench coats and huddled together as a waitress calls back to them, letting them know there was no wait inside and offering to buy them a mimosa. They seemingly agree and walk into Kinton Ramen restaurant together.

Fans have gone wild with speculation about the two contestants ever since the reunion special aired last week in which Kyle declared his love for Deepti.

"My biggest regret is I should have asked Deepti to marry me," Kyle said during the special, revealing that they too shared an unaired connection in the pods.

"My number two person from the pods was Kyle and I've really gravitated towards him," Deepti told ET after the reunion aired. "He's, like, really my best friend and no matter if that resonates into a relationship or not, I just know that he has my back and I have his."

A source previously told ET that, "Kyle and Deepti have bonded and become very close friends."

Last month, Deepti told ET that she was "kind of exploring" a relationship with someone else from the pods after getting engaged to Abishek "Shake" Chatterjee, and ultimately turning him down at the altar.

Kyle also proposed to Shaina Hurley, though the two split before making it to the wedding finale.

"There are other people that I was in love with that I could have easily married, easily," Kyle told ET prior to the reunion special airing. "They don't show it but there was a girl that we probably might be married. One day it'll come out. I'll make it a point to tell everybody, but not right now."

The two have also not been shy about their online flirtation on social media.

Earlier this week, Deepti posted a pic from the reunion, writing, "Oh, but I did find love🖤," prompting Kyle to respond, "Did you?"

She also posed with Kyle and fellow contestants Shayne Jansen and Sal Perez at the reunion, writing, "Blue peas in a pod💙."

Kyle also teased he was spending time with Deepti in a TikTok video that was posted before the reunion aired, in which he panned the camera away from him to show her smiling in the background.